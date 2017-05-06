Former pupils at two Dundee schools are being given their last chance to have a look round.

Hillside and Gowriehill primaries are holding open days.

Pupils from both schools are set to start at their new school — the £13.2 million Tayview Primary — at the start of the new term in August.

The last day at their present schools will be on June 28 while teachers will leave the school for the last time on June 29.

It has been confirmed that Hillside is to be demolished.

An open day is planned for Hillside on May 6 and for Gowriehill on May 20.

Acting head of the new Tayview Primary, Hannah McMillan, said that she was keen for people to visit the schools one last time.

She said: “Hillside and Gowriehill schools have been part of the Menzieshill community since 1963.

“In June this year, we close our doors for the last time.

“We would like to invite former members of staff and pupils to our open days.

“The schools will be open for the community to look around and reminisce.

“We would be very happy if any former members of staff and pupils have any memorabilia they would be willing to share with the community for these days.”

Ms McMillan said she the closure of the schools brought mixed emotions.

She said: “While we have a lovely new school I am sure it will be a very sad day for many when the old schools close.

“Many former pupils and staff will, I’m sure, have loads of happy memories of their days at the schools.”

The site of the new school became vacant after the demolition of the Balgay Court multis.

The development was given the green light in 2015 and it’s anticipated there will be a roll of 650 pupils together with a 70 full-time nursery school places for those aged 3-5.

There will also be a separate nursery area for up to 30 two-year-olds.