Enchanted Forest 2020 cancelled amid coronavirus concerns

The popular Enchanted Forest event, due to take place in Faskally Woods near Pitlochry in October, has been cancelled.

More than 16,000 tickets had already been sold – and buyers should expect a refund over the next two weeks.

The Enchanted Forest Community Trust said: “Alongside the whole world, we have been watching the situation closely as it develops and, while we had quietly hoped the ban on mass gatherings may ease off in the autumn, it is clear to us now that the ongoing requirements for physical distancing may remain in place until the end of the year.

“That and a lack of clarity surrounding the duration of the ban on mass gatherings means it is simply too risky for us to continue with our plans.

“We want to thank every single one of you for your support in making The Enchanted Forest the magical event that it is.

“In 2021, we will be celebrating our 20th anniversary and we plan to use the extra time in 2020 to get very creative and to ensure that our return in 2021 will be full of the magic and enchantment that you have all come to expect from us as Scotland’s pioneering sound and light show.”

Tickets for the event in October 2021 are not yet available. For more information visit www.enchantedforest.org.uk