Empty Dundee city centre offices to be turned into seven flats

Empty city centre offices are to be turned into flats in Commercial Street.

Dundee planners have given the nod to the proposal subject to several minor conditions.

The application was tabled by AKG Property Group, of the Nethergate, for 21-23 Commercial Street for six two-bedroom flats and one four-bedroom flat for HMO use (house of multiple occupants).

However, the ground floor shops will be kept as retail units.

Dundee City Council has approved the application and a planning spokesman said of the late 19th Century Category C building: “The redevelopment proposals will encourage a more sustainable lifestyle based on generous internal space standards, high quality amenity, preservation of the city’s built heritage and accessible services and facilities.

“The proposed development provides an opportunity to reinstate a vacant Category C Listed building for sustainable purposes aimed at preserving the character, appearance and historic interest of the building.”

Plans for the building were drawn up by Dundee archtiect Jon Frullani.

They were given full approval at the latest Dundee City Council planning meeting.

One of the conditions is that work must start within three years of consent being granted.