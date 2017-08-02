Emergency team called out to rescue more than 50 Army cadets from mountain

Army cadets got into difficulties while training in mountains in Northern Ireland.

More than 50 people were in the group but only a small number required assistance – for ankle injuries from slipping on stones and exposure to the poor weather conditions in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down.

Emergency services were called to the Annalong Valley.

Young people from Middlesbrough were at their annual camp in Northern Ireland, carrying out adventure training and cultural visits.

A Mourne Mountain Rescue spokesman said: “Weather has caught them out. At the minute it is not a major incident.”

According to the Ministry of Defence, 43 young people and 10 leaders were in the group.

A total of five walkers suffered ankle injuries and another four were treated for exposure to the elements.

They are all being helped off the mountains by members of the emergency services.

The mountain rescue team said: “At the minute there is no one in difficulty because they are all being looked after.

“At the minute it is nothing out of the ordinary.”

The Mournes are a scenic range south of Belfast which is extremely popular with walkers but like all mountains the conditions can be unpredictable.

The rescue team added: “Everything is under control and within normal team procedure.

“At present the members of the group are being guided by the team to nearby road access.

“NIAS (Northern Ireland Ambulance Service) are in attendance to provide any medical support required.”

The Coastguard was contacted just before midday on Wednesday requesting assistance.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “Initial reports suggest that all members of the group are accounted for, however four people may be suffering from exposure.”

Newcastle, Bangor and Kilkeel Coastguard Rescue Teams, and the UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopters based at Caernarfon and Prestwick, were on scene.

Also attending were the Irish Coastguard Rescue 116 helicopter, Mourne Mountain Rescue Team, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and ambulance service.

An MoD spokesman said: “We are exceptionally grateful for their assistance.”