With lockdown set to descend again from Boxing Day, Dundee City Council is advising Dundonians where to turn for support in an emergency.

The local authority has confirmed critical support services will remain available over the festive period.

Equalities, Fairness & Older People spokesman for the council, Councillor Lynne Short, said: “Christmas can be a challenging time of the year and given the events of this year we are all aware of the difficulties individuals could be facing.

“No one can plan for when they need assistance, but just as a strong network of support has been evident throughout these difficult months, so help will be at hand for those who need it over the festive period.

“Thanks to the great partnerships we have here in Dundee, Lifeline services will continue to meet any demand from individuals who need them through Christmas and New Year. No one should be afraid to get in touch if they need the help.”

A council spokesman said emergency help and advice offered by the council and its partners over the Christmas period would includes support for people who need access to food, financial support and assistance while self-isolating.

He said: “Food support continues over the holiday period with 29 organisations in the Food Insecurity Network offering provision to the public throughout the city at food banks, community larders, drop-ins and cafés.

“Additionally, anyone self-isolating due to Covid-19 who is unable to cook for themselves can contact the Out of Hours Service on 01382 307964 to inquire about Tayside Contracts’ emergency meal provision.”

Further Covid-19 support is available to Dundee residents on the information and resource portal Tayside Cares, which provides the latest guidance and support available to help protect people from the virus.

The spokesman added: “More broadly, advice and support is still available to anyone with financial concerns, including advice on crisis grants, food, gas, isolation grants and more from the council’s advice services team on 01382 431188 or customer services on 01382 434000.

“Inquiries will be covered by the Out of Hours Service between Thursday 24 to Monday 28 December and Friday 1 to Monday 4 January, on 01382 307964.”

The Out of Hours Service is also the point of contact for any wellbeing or protection concerns over the festive break, including child protection, support for older people at home, vulnerable adults, people with disabilities, emergency mental health advice, and community alarm & home care services.

The council’s housing service will also continue to operate over the festive period and anyone who has any inquiries regarding homelessness can reach the Housing Options Service on 01382 432001. The helpline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Any council tenants who require to contact the Housing service about emergency repairs can also do so by contacting 01382 434343.