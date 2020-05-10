Monday, May 11th 2020 Show Links
Search Menu
News

Emergency services workers clad in PPE rush to help man after he collapses in doorway in Dundee

by Stephen Walsh
May 10, 2020, 7:21 pm Updated: May 10, 2020, 10:08 pm
© SuppliedEmergency services rushed to Victoria Street.
Emergency services rushed to Victoria Street.

Police and paramedics clad in PPE rushed to the aid of a man who had collapsed in a doorway.

Witnesses watched the dramatic scene unfold on Victoria Road as emergency services arrived at the scene.

A number of emergency services parked up on the pavement of the Stobswell road, not far from the rear entrance of the Wellgate shopping centre.

A man was subsequently taken to hospital, however, it was not clear what had happened to him before he was discovered lying in a doorway at around 5.15pm on Saturday.

One witness, who was out on their daily exercise just after 5pm, said: “There were two police vans and two ambulances at the scene, at that time on a Saturday night you’d it’s really see that sort of thing around this area.

“It was a good hour or so the emergency services were in attendance in the area.”

Another resident who saw the police activity, said: “I was quite worried by what was going on. We could see a lot of movement in that area and obviously with so many emergency services there it looked pretty serious.

“The police and paramedics had their PPE on and it seemed like a pretty dramatic incident.

“A lot of the residents were out to have a look at what was going on. It was an ongoing incident for quite a long period of time.”

Police confirmed they had been alerted to the incident and assisted the ambulance service.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police were called to assist a member of the public following a report of a man lying in a doorway in Victoria Road, Dundee around 5.35pm on Saturday, 9 May.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital for treatment.”