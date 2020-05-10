Emergency services workers clad in PPE rush to help man after he collapses in doorway in Dundee

Police and paramedics clad in PPE rushed to the aid of a man who had collapsed in a doorway.

Witnesses watched the dramatic scene unfold on Victoria Road as emergency services arrived at the scene.

A number of emergency services parked up on the pavement of the Stobswell road, not far from the rear entrance of the Wellgate shopping centre.

A man was subsequently taken to hospital, however, it was not clear what had happened to him before he was discovered lying in a doorway at around 5.15pm on Saturday.

One witness, who was out on their daily exercise just after 5pm, said: “There were two police vans and two ambulances at the scene, at that time on a Saturday night you’d it’s really see that sort of thing around this area.

“It was a good hour or so the emergency services were in attendance in the area.”

Another resident who saw the police activity, said: “I was quite worried by what was going on. We could see a lot of movement in that area and obviously with so many emergency services there it looked pretty serious.

“The police and paramedics had their PPE on and it seemed like a pretty dramatic incident.

“A lot of the residents were out to have a look at what was going on. It was an ongoing incident for quite a long period of time.”

Police confirmed they had been alerted to the incident and assisted the ambulance service.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police were called to assist a member of the public following a report of a man lying in a doorway in Victoria Road, Dundee around 5.35pm on Saturday, 9 May.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital for treatment.”