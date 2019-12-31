Emergency services warning to take care after 18 people die this year on Tayside roads

Firefighters have issued a fresh warning to drivers after dozens of people were killed in crashes on Tayside’s roads this past year.

Crews across Tayside have been taking part in training exercises in extricating casualties from vehicles following an RTC.

As part of this training, firefighters at Perth Fire Station simulated a crash and within just 20 minutes they had prised open a stuck car door with hydraulic spreaders and safely removed a man trapped inside.

Colin Maclellan, crew commander of the station’s white watch, who carried out the exercise pictured, said regular training is required as fire crews are always working against the clock.

He said: “We talk of the golden hour – that’s the point from when a collision first takes place to the casualty being in definitive care in hospital.

“If it takes us five minutes to get there, 20 minutes to rescue, then the journey to hospital, that should all be within the hour.

“After that hour, any injuries sustained are more likely to be very serious going forward.”

This year 18 people were killed in collisions on Tayside roads, according to figures released by Transport Scotland in October.

A further 118 were left with life-changing injuries and a total of 406 people were injured in crashes in the area – 58 of which were children.

Crew commander Maclellan added: “We don’t have a particular type of driver who is most likely to be involved in crashes in this area.

“They can be of any age group and many factors can lead to a collision – speed, road or weather conditions, inexperienced drivers, those under the influence of drink or drugs.”

Just weeks ago, this training was put into practice when a woman had to be cut free from her vehicle after it crashed into a car showroom window.

The woman’s car and a taxi collided at the junction of Loons Road and Balfield Road, causing her car to career into the window of the Arnold Clark showroom earlier this month.

Firefighters from Kingsway East and MacAlpine Road stations attended and cut up the woman’s car to free her after she became trapped inside.

Debbie Feeney, red watch commander at Kingsway East Fire Station, who was involved in the rescue at Arnold Clark, said: “At this time of year, bad weather and poor road conditions can sometimes contribute to a higher frequency of road collisions.

“Drivers should drive to suit the conditions, slow down in the wet, and drive more conservatively during cold and icy conditions.

“Being patient and considerate to other drivers on the road can also reduce the likelihood of collisions occurring.”

Police Scotland are also keen to remind drivers to take care on the roads around this time of year amid their annual Drink Drug Drive Campaign.

Inspector Greg Burns, head of road policing at Tayside, said: “The message is the same as every year but it’s still as relevant – make sure you have a designated driver who is not drinking on nights out or take a taxi home.

“Drive safe, make sure your vehicle is safe and plan ahead.”

Insp Burns added that the introduction of the roadside drug testing equipment in October had seen a drop in incidents of drug driving.

He said: “The drug testing kit is a very effective tool and it seems to be getting out that we have it and we are using it.

“We are seeing this influence driver behaviour – the ultimate goal is to completely irradicate all drug and drink driving.”