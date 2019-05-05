Emergency services tackle two fires in Brechin, with one thought to be deliberate

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in a derelict building near to a primary school in Brechin.

The fire, believed to have been started deliberately, began just before 6pm on Sunday on St Andrew Street near Maisondieu Primary School.

The street is currently closed to the public while three crews fight the flames in the two-storey dwelling.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) described it as a “quite a large fire”.

It comes just an hour after crews rushed to put out a more minor blaze in an unoccupied building on the town’s Clerk Street.

Police say they do not believe the two fires are linked.