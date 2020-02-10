Video: Emergency services tackle blaze at Dundee multi

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at Elders Court in Dundee.

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed that six breathing apparatus were being used to tackle the blaze, which was thought to have started shortly before 2pm.

She said: “Police are in attendance. All people are accounted for.

“We received the call at 1.50pm.”

Appliances from Macalpine Road and Kingsway attended the fire, along with one height appliance from Blackness Road.