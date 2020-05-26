Emergency services tackle blaze at busy Dundee street

Emergency services were called to a busy Dundee street after a fire broke out earlier this evening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended Dens Road on Tuesday evening and Police Scotland closed the road in both directions between Main Street and North Isla Street junctions.

The road has now re-opened in both directions to traffic and pedestrians.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland are currently assisting Scottish Fire & Rescue dealing with a fire in Dens Road, Dundee.

“Dens Road is currently closed in both directions between Main Street and North Isla Street junctions.

“Motorists and pedestrians are requested to take alternate routes and avoid this area whilst the incident is dealt with.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was approached for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.