Emergency services scrambled after two-vehicle collision blocks road in Dunfermline

Emergency services have been scrambled after a two vehicle collision in Dunfermline.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Thursday evening on Grange Road in the Pitreavie area of the town.

Two fire appliances are currently at the scene with the road currently blocked.

An ambulance crew are also attending to those involved.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received the alert at 6.11pm on Thursday, August 11 to a two vehicle collision on Grange Road in Dunfermline.

“Two appliances were despatched from nearby Dunfermline station and are still in attendance.”