News / Dundee

Emergency services scrambled after two-car crash on busy Dundee road

By Neil Henderson
August 22, 2021, 8:27 am
Balunie Drive where the two-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday.
A woman was taken to hospital following a two-car collision on a busy road Dundee.

The incident occurred shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday on Balunie Drive in the Douglas area of Dundee.

Emergency services including police, ambulance and two fire crews despatched from Kingsway station rushed to the scene following reports of the crash.

Paramedics attended to those involved and it’s understood one woman was later taken to hospital.

The extent of her injuries have not been confirmed.

Two fire crews from Kingsway station were despatched to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We received an alert at 4.48pm on Saturday, August, 21 of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Balunie Drive.

“Two fire appliances were despatched from Kingsway station in Dundee to assist other emergency services at the scene.

“The crews were later stood down at 5.21pm.”