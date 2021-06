Emergency services are currently dealing with a five vehicle crash on a busy Fife road.

Police and fire crews raced to the scene on Standing Stane Road (A915) at around 6.30pm this evening.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three cars, a transit van and small utility van were involved in the incident.

They’ve advised no one has been trapped in any of the vehicles as emergency services remain at the scene.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.