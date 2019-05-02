Emergency services rush to scene after three-car collision in Dundee

Traffic is being held-up on the Kingsway following a three-car collision.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the road accident involving three vehicles on the Kingsway opposite the retail park.

The vehicles were travelling into Dundee from the direction of Perth when the accident took place.

Two ambulances are currently en-route and police are already at the scene.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed that there were children in at least one of the cars involved.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries but it is understood that no one has been seriously injured.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are currently in attendance at a road traffic accident involving three cars opposite the Tesco store.

“There are currently two ambulances en-route.

“One of the cars is blocking the dual-carriageway causing significant traffic congestion.”

The cars involved are a grey Vauxhall Insignia, a silver VW Golf and a silver Meriva.

The accident was reported at 3.45pm.