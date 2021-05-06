Emergency services rush to scene after car bursts into flames in Dundee

A major police operation was launched after a car burst into flames in Dundee.

Several police units were spotted on Harestane Road, Dundee, on Thursday shortly after 4pm in connection with the incident.

Locals said the operation had been a result of a vehicle fire, near Myreton of Claverhouse Farm at around 3.30pm.

One man said: “The car burst into flames, it actually exploded.

“When we came back down the road we noticed the police just off of Harestane Road.

“There was three police units at scene.”

One man who did not wish to be named said he was “stunned” to see what was going on.

He added: “There is a small number of houses just off of Harestane Road close to the junction with Emmock Road.

“There were three police units, I’m sure one of them was a dog unit.

“I was stunned to see all this happening just after 4pm.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed they attended on the Angus backroad near Emmock Road at around 3.30pm

One appliance from the Kingsway East Fire Station attended the incident as crews a hose-reel jet at the scene.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.