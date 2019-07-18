Emergency services rush to Dundee city centre street after woman found lying on ground

A woman found lying on the ground told police who arrived at the scene that she was “tired”.

Emergency services were called to Union Street at the corner of the Nethergate at around 8.10pm last night amid concern for the woman’s wellbeing.

However, it is understood that after a short discussion and having been checked over by police, she was left in the care of another person.

She reportedly told officers she had been on the ground as she was “tired”.

A witness saw the woman being quizzed by officers on the Nethergate.

Police were also seen searching through shopping bags believed to belong to her.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “I was driving along the Nethergate last night when I saw a police van parked on the bus lane.

“From what I could see there were four officers and two women in a shop enclosure.

“There was a police car parked on Union Street which also appeared to be there in connection with the incident and a woman looked to be getting a grilling.

“It didn’t look like a run-of-the-mill shoplifting incident as there were very few shops open at that time – there were no store security staff liaising with police.

“I could see there were a number of onlookers at the bus stop while the police carried out the search.

“People looked to be fairly shocked by what was going on.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We attended on Union Street at the corner of the Nethergate with regard to a female found lying on the ground at 8.10pm last night.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news the with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“An ambulance was in attendance but the female refused the offer of medical treatment.

“A person nearby took her into their care.

“There was no further concern and she was left in the care of a responsible person. The matter was considered closed.”