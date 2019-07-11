Emergency services rush to crash near Dundee car showroom

Emergency crews were scrambled to East Dock Street following a two-vehicle smash near Arnold Clark.

Police were seen taking statements from a number of motorists following the incident shortly after 9.30pm last night.

A spokesman for the force confirmed no one had been injured during the smash.

One passenger who had witnessed the scene in the minutes after the collision said a dark-coloured Audi had visible damage to its front bumper.

He said: “I was coming past and noticed there was two ambulances on the scene and officers were taking statements from various parties.

“It appeared it was police motorbikes that were first on the scene, they had temporarily forced the closure of lanes travelling both east and west.

“When I saw the two ambulances I thought the injuries might have been quite serious.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “There was a two vehicle RTC, shortly after 9pm.

“There was no reported injuries.”