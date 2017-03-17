Two drivers had a lucky escape after a road smash in rural Angus today.

The collision happened at the Balgavies crossroads of the B9113 Forfar to Montrose road and the Letham to Pitkennedy road at about 7.15am.

A graphite Audi Q5 SUV and silver Ford Fiesta were involved.

Both cars crashed through a wall and left the road after colliding, with the Ford coming to rest in its roof in a boggy area just beside the crossroads.

Emergency services, including paramedics and a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crew from Forfar rushed to the scene.

It is understood the young male driver of the Ford Fiesta was freed from his vehicle prior to the arrival of firefighters, who were involved in making the vehicle safe following the accident.

After initial treatment at the scene, the Ford driver was taken by ambulance to hospital but is not thought to have been seriously injured.

Spokesman for Tayside Fire and Rescue confirmed that they attended an accident at the location.

She said: “Two appliances from Forfar attended at the scene. Both drivers were out of their vehicles ivy the time the fire brigade got there.

“Firefighters helped tidy the scene.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “”Police Scotland attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on B9113 at 7.20am this morning. Two people were treated for minor injuries.”