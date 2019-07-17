Emergency services respond to sudden death of man in Dundee’s West End

Police had reportedly cordoned off a section of a street following the sudden death of a man in the West End.

Emergency services were in Rosefield Street from late on Tuesday evening and remained on the scene for a number of hours.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed they were investigating the death of man from around 11.10pm on Tuesday night.

She said: “Police Scotland attended at Rosefield Street, Dundee at 11.10pm on Tuesday 16 July following the sudden death of a man. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.’

Images taken from the scene show an ambulance incident response unit along with a police van.