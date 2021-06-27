Emergency services race to Tay Bridge

One lane of the Tay Bridge was closed this morning over reports of concern for a woman.

Emergency services raced to the bridge just before 9.30am after police received a call from a concerned member of the public.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said that after they received a call from the police Broughty Ferry lifeboat was launched.

Coastguard

Police and coastguard teams from Dundee and St Andrews were also alerted along with Scottish Ambulance.

The northbound lane of the bridge was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

There was a long line of traffic heading on to the bridge tailing back on to Dock Street.

The bridge reopened again around 10am.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.20am, police received a concern for person call on the Tay Road Bridge.

Woman taken to hospital

“Emergency services attended and a woman has been taken to hospital for assessment.

“The road was reopened around 10am.”