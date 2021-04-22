Man taken to hospital after being found trapped under vehicle in Angus

A man has been taken to hospital after he was found trapped under a vehicle in Montrose.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at around 4.10pm after being alerted by concerned locals.

Two fire appliances were stationed on Ferry Road in Montrose, along with colleagues from Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

It is understood no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 4.10pm to a report of a man under a vehicle in the Ferry Road area of Montrose.

“Officers are currently at the scene and the man is being taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

An eyewitness added: “When I arrived at the scene, the man was being taken away in an ambulance.

“I believe they were taking him to Ninewells.”