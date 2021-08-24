Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Emergency services on the scene after a two-car crash on Methil road

By James Simpson
August 24, 2021, 7:09 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 7:13 pm
Wellesley Road. Image: Google
Wellesley Road. Image: Google

Emergency services have been called to a two-car crash in Methil.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the incident at the junction of Wellesley Road and Taylor Street shortly before 6pm.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland says the road has been closed.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the incident but has since been stood down.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the scene.

It is understood three people have been checked over by paramedics crews but the extent of their injuries is not known.

A spokeswoman for the force added: “Officers were made aware of a two-vehicle crash at around 5.50pm.

“The road has remained closed in both directions and paramedics are treating people at the scene.”