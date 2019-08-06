VIDEO: Emergency services on scene after ‘repeated explosions’ at Fife taxi firm yard

Repeated explosions at an industrial estate have left Fife residents shocked this morning.

More than 30 firefighters are currently tackling the flames.

Blasts have been reportedly coming from the Woodend Industrial Estate in Cowdenbeath causing nearby buildings to shake.

It is understood the fire is at a yard belonging to Cowdenbeath Taxi Services.

Linda Russell, admin manager for the taxi firm, told Kingdom FM News: “The biggest explosion was when the roof came off, flying” (see video below).

FIRE: Linda Russell was inside Cowdenbeath Taxi’s when the blaze erupted. She told us what she saw #KFMBreaking pic.twitter.com/RqgIcMBSEp — Kingdom FM News (@KingdomFMNews) August 6, 2019

The incidents began around 8am today, according to locals.

A police statement said: “We have a presence on the site to keep the public away from the scene.”

A number of people posted on social media about the explosions.

Kelly Hughes said: “The first explosion shook my house. Hope everyone is ok. It looks bad.”

Shona Cairns wrote: “Fire engines going through crossgates on route to whatever has happened, hope no one hurt.”

Another added: “I live at the back of it and the whole house shook. There are still explosions going off.”