Emergency services in attendance after pedestrian hit by car on major Dundee road

Emergency services are in attendance following reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car on a busy city centre road.

Police confirmed they were called to the incident, which took place on junction between East Marketgait and King Street, at around 4.40pm following reports of a “pedestrian being struck by a vehicle”.

Ambulance services are also in attendance with a police spokesman confirming that the pedestrian had sustained injuries, but the severity of them was not known.

One passerby, who did not wish to be named, said that there was a male in the recovery position.

Another passerby had stopped to help.