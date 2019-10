Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on a major Dundee road.

Ambulance and police were called to the A90 at Swallow Roundabout following reports of the collision.

A spokesman for the police said: “We received the call shortly before 10.20am.

“The incident is on the Perth side of the roundabout.

“An ambulance has been called.”

A post on Traffic Scotland has said that the A90 is blocked northbound.