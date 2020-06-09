Emergency services called to the Law due to fire at famous landmark

Emergency services were called to the Law earlier this evening after reports of a fire.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the monument shortly before 7pm. It is understood that some logs were ablaze.
One appliance attended from Mcalpine Road and one hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire.
The SFRS left the scene around 7.30pm, a spokeswoman said
