Emergency services called to Tannadice Park as person takes ill

Police and paramedics were called to Tannadice Park following an incident on Saturday afternoon.

A person allegedly took ill just outside the stadium during the Dundee United versus Hearts game.

The incident happened near the Jim McLean stand at 3:10pm, with police and an ambulance called to the scene soon after.

Police confirmed that they supported the Scottish ambulance service during the incident on Tannadice Street.

Street closed temporarily

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers are currently assisting the ambulance service on Tannadice Street, Dundee.”

Police closed the street off to traffic temporarily while they dealt with the incident.

One concerned Arklay Street resident said: “There were loads of police teams and paramedics in and around that bit of the ground – more than you’d usually see on match day.

“I just hope the guy was okay.”