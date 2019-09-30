Emergency services called to sudden death at Dundee Asda store

Emergency services were called to the sudden death of a man at a Dundee supermarket on Friday.

Ambulance crews were called to the Asda superstore at Milton of Craigie around 10am after reports a man had collapsed on the premises.

It is believed the employee who died was in his late 30s or 40s, and was the father to a young son.

A spokesman for the police said: “A report will now be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

An Asda spokeswoman said: “We are deeply saddened about the incident that occurred at our Dundee Milton store on Friday.

“All of our thoughts are with our colleague’s family and friends at this difficult time.”