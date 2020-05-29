Friday, May 29th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Emergency services called to Seagate due to dwelling fire

by Sarah Williamson
May 29, 2020, 8:50 pm Updated: May 29, 2020, 8:51 pm
© SuppliedFire engines on the scene at the Seagate.
Fire engines on the scene at the Seagate.

Emergency services were called to the Seagate earlier this evening after reports of a fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene after receiving a call at 8:12pm.

It is understood it was a window pot fire.

Two appliances were sent to the scene from Blackness Road and one hose reel jet was used.

The stop message came in at 8:32pm.

Fire at the Seagate.