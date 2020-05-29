Emergency services called to Seagate due to dwelling fire

Emergency services were called to the Seagate earlier this evening after reports of a fire.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene after receiving a call at 8:12pm.
It is understood it was a window pot fire.
Two appliances were sent to the scene from Blackness Road and one hose reel jet was used.
The stop message came in at 8:32pm.
