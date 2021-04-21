Emergency services called to scout hall fire in Kirkcaldy

Emergency services were called to a scout hall in Kirkcaldy after a set of bushes caught fire, with some damage being done to the building.

Firefighters were called to Windmill Road at 6.24pm after a small fire in some bushes spread to a building nearby and caused minimal damage.

Two appliances and hose reel jets were used at the scene.

Nobody was injured and the blaze was quickly extinguished.

A leader at the scout hall said on Facebook: “Thankfully the damage inside is minimal and mostly confined to the roof. Just thankful that I was driving past at the time.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 6.24pm.

“It was a fire and two appliances were used along with two hose reel jets.

“The stop time was 6.51pm.”