Emergency services were called to an address in Perth following the death of a woman in her 30s.

Police attended at a property in Dunnock Park, shortly before 6am on Monday.

A police spokesman said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report is to be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 0527 hours to attend an incident on Dunnock Park. We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”