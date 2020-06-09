Tuesday, June 9th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Emergency services called to Law Hill due to fire

by Sarah Williamson
June 9, 2020, 7:36 pm
© SuppliedPost Thumbnail

Emergency services were called to the Law Hill earlier this evening after reports of a fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the hill shortly before 7pm. It is understood that some logs were ablaze.

One appliance attended from Mcalpine Road and one hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire.

The stop message came at 7:29pm.