Emergency services called to Law Hill due to fire

Emergency services were called to the Law Hill earlier this evening after reports of a fire.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the hill shortly before 7pm. It is understood that some logs were ablaze.
One appliance attended from Mcalpine Road and one hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire.
The stop message came at 7:29pm.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe