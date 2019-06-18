Emergency services called to help rescue woman from River Tay

The Broughty Ferry Lifeboat was called to assist police this morning after reports of concern for a woman in the water.

The ILB was dispatched to assist police with a casualty in the water under the railway bridge in Perth.

The call was received at 11.57am and the women was taken into police custody out of the water before the the lifeboat had arrived on the scene.

A fire service spokeswoman said that two appliances were dispatched to the scene.

She added: “We sent two pumps from Perth, a boat from Kingsway and a boat from Perth.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed that there was concern for a woman who is now out of the water.

This is the second time in three days that an incident of this nature has happened.

On Saturday afternoon, a woman was rescued from the water at more or less the same spot.

A few weeks ago, a male was talked down after threatening to throw himself off Smeaton’s bridge one of the two road bridges which crosses the Tay at Perth.

The river has been the scene of a number of drownings in recent years with people seen to fall from the two road bridges within the city.