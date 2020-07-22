Emergency services called to fuse box fire at block of flats in Perth

Emergency services are currently on site at a fire at a block of flats in Perth.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire in Strathtay Road at 9.52am.

It is understood the fire started in a fuse box.

A spokesman for the service confirmed they sent four appliances to the scene including an aerial appliance and the fire has now been extinguished and officers remain on site.

He said: “We mobilised appliances from Perth, Dunkeld and the Dundee aerial appliance.”

Breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet were used to help extinguish the blaze.