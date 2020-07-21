Emergency services called to fire at Cupar Trading Estate

Emergency services have been called to the Cupar Trading Estate in Fife to reports of a building fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said they received a call at 10.23am and have sent nine appliances to the scene.

The blaze is thought to be at Aberhill Metals, although this has not yet been confirmed.

Huge plumes of smoke can be spotted in the sky above Cupar, with one local capturing it on camera.

It is not known if anyone has been injured in the blaze.

More to follow.