Emergency services called to dwelling fire in Carnoustie

Emergency services were called to Carnoustie earlier this afternoon due to a house fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Nicoll Place after reports of a dwelling fire.

Four appliances were sent to the scene with two from Arbroath, one from the Kingsway station and one from Blackness Road. A high reach vehicle was also sent from Blackness Road.

It is believed the fire was within the roof space.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 3:33pm. Two main jets were used, two hose-reel jets, two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera was also used.”

The stop message came through at 5:13pm although officers remain on the scene.