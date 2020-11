Emergency services were called to a crash on Tuesday afternoon near a busy roundabout in Dundee.

It is understood the crash, near East Port Roundabout, involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1.35pm on Tuesday, November 3, we were called to reports of a road traffic crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed at this time.”