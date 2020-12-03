Emergency services were called to a fire at a community garden in Angus on Wednesday evening.

A polytunnel at the Food is Free Carnoustie garden, which provides free food for anyone in the local community, is understood to have started shortly before 9pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they attended the fire in an open area and received a call at 8.53pm.

One appliance was sent from Carnoustie and one hose reel jet was used to extinguish the blaze in the polytunnel.

The stop message came in at 9.08pm.

Police Scotland and Food is Free Carnoustie have been approached for comment.

A gofundme page to help raise funds for the group in the aftermath has so far raised over £2,000.