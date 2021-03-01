Emergency services called to bungalow on fire in Pitlochry

Emergency services are currently on the scene at a bungalow on fire in Pitlochry.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance with three appliances on the scene and a fourth on route.
The fire is believed to be at a bungalow in the Logierait area.
A spokeswoman for the service confirmed the call came in just after 7.30pm.
She confirmed three appliances are on the scene and fire-fighters are still trying to extinguish the blaze with two hose reel jets in use.
It is understood to be a “full fire”.
The appliances have been sent from Pitlochry, Aberfeldy and Perth.
