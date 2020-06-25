Emergency services called to Arbroath after report of concern for female

Emergency services were called to Arbroath on Thursday evening after reports of concern for a woman.

Police, Scottish Fire and Rescue as well as the Ambulance service attended Culloden Crescent shortly after 5pm.

The fire service attended the scene on request of the police but did not carry out any duties.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.10pm on Thursday, June 35, 2020, police responded to a report of a concern for a woman in Culloden Crescent, Arbroath.

“Officers attended along with other emergency service partners. The road was temporarily closed. We’d like to thank the local community for their patience whilst officers assisted at the scene.”