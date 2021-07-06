Emergency services called to A92 crash near Arbroath between car and motorcycle

Police have been called to the A92 just outside of Arbroath after a car collided with a motorcycle on the road.

One of the motorists has been taken to Ninewells Hospital following the crash.

The road has been closed northbound near Silverwells Garden Centre, however traffic towards Arbroath is still flowing normally.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received reports at 12.20pm of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

“Police and an ambulance are currently in attendance.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.27 to attend a road traffic collision (RTC) on the A92.

“We dispatched an ambulance to the scene and transported a patient to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.”