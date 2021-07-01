Emergency services called to A90 near Glendoick following reports of three blazes

Emergency services were called to three fires on the side of the A90 between Dundee and Perth this afternoon.

Two fire appliances were called in from Perth to fight the blazes, which cropped up near Glendoick Garden Centre just after lunchtime on Thursday.

Nearby motorists reported seeing the fires as they drove along the road, with some saying that part of a field had caught alight.

The flames were first reported to Tayside Fire and Rescue at 1.50pm, with all three fires extinguished by 3.30pm.

‘Three separate seats of fire’

A spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 1.50pm, there were reports of three separate seats of fire just beside the A90 near Glendoick.

“One appliance was called to the scene and another soon came in to support. Both were from Perth.

“Two hose-reel jets and beaters were used to extinguish the fire, and a stop call came in at 3.30pm.”