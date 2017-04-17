Emergency services called to smash involving lorry and a van in Dundee

A lorry and a van have been involved in a crash at Coupar Angus Road, Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision involving two lorries on A923 Coupar Angus Road, Dundee. The road is currently closed between Lochee roundabout and Dunsinane Industrial Estate. Diversions are in place.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We got a call at 1.20pm to a road traffic collision between two vehicles on Coupar Angus Road.

“We’ve sent four appliances and a heavy rescue unit to the scene.

“We have been assisting police and ambulance.

“Two appliances were sent from Blackness Road, two from Macalpine Road and the heavy rescue unit, also from Macalpine Road.”

