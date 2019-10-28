Emergency services called over reports of drunk man in the water at Broughty Ferry

Emergency services, including the lifeboat, were called out over reports of a drunk man in the water in Broughty Ferry.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said the incident happened in the Gray Street area just after 12.30pm yesterday.

He said: “Police Scotland were alerted by Scottish Ambulance who had been called to the scene after reports that a man had entered the water.

“The Broughty Ferry lifeboat was also launched.”

He added: “It seems the man had been drinking and there were concerns for his safety.”

The man was removed from the water before being transferred to a waiting ambulance.

It is understood that he had not gone very far into the water.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “Broughty Ferry lifeboat was launched in connection with concerns for an intoxicated male in Broughty Ferry .”