Emergency services were called to an industrial estate in Perth last night, after a a car and van caught on fire.

Two appliances were sent to Lochty Indsutrial Estate in Almondbank at 9.39pm.

A fire service spokeswoman said that a BA and two jets were used to extinguish the blaze.

Police, who attended at the request of the fire crews, confirmed that the incident “doesn’t appear to be anything criminal”.