Emergency services called after van crashes into gas main of Perth house

Emergency services rushed to a Perth house on Monday afternoon after an empty van crashed into its gas main.

The fire service were forced to stop the gas leak after the collision, although nobody was hurt during the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police and emergency services were called to a report that an unattended van rolled a short distance and struck the gas main of a house in Strathmore Street, Perth, around 1.20pm on Monday May 18.

“There were no injuries. Fire Service dealt with the subsequent gas leak and SGN are also in attendance. The road is closed and inquiries continue.”