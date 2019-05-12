Emergency services called after van catches fire on Tayside road

Emergency services rushed to eastern Perthshire on Saturday morning to secure the area after a van caught fire.

No one was hurt in the incident but traffic was delayed for more than half an hour as emergency services battled to extinguish the flames.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call from the driver of the white van at around 11.15am.

It is understood that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle had pulled up on the verge of the A94 about a mile east of Meigle when smoke began billowing from his vehicle.

