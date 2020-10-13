Emergency services called after two-vehicle crash on Arbroath Road leaves car on its roof

Emergency services were called to a busy Dundee road on Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash.

The Arbroath Road near Claypotts junction had been reduced down to one after the incident which involved a red Seat and another vehicle.

The red Seat was flipped onto its roof as a result of the incident. Police attended the scene and assisted with traffic management.

A witness who drove past the scene said: “I drove past and a red car was on its roof and it looked like the police were just arriving on the scene.

“A couple of other cars were stopped as well but didn’t look so badly damaged.

“I passed again about 20 minutes later and the red car was on the back of a pick-up so it had been sorted fairly quickly.

“It was very badly damaged though so I hope any occupants were ok and there were no serious injuries.

“To be fair the police got it under control really quickly and there only appeared to be minimal delays.”

A spokesman from Police Scotland confirmed the road was reopened at 4.30pm.

There are no reports of any injuries.