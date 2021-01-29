Emergency services called after two vehicle crash in Lochee

Police Scotland have been forced to close the road at Logie Street and Ancrum Road after a collision involving two cars.

A spokesman for Police Scotland has confirmed emergency services are in attendance at the incident which happened at around 5pm this evening.

A witness said one of the vehicles looked to be “badly” damaged as they looked down Ancrum Road onto Logie Street in the minutes after the incident.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 5pm following the report of a two vehicle road crash on Ancrum Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services are in attendance and there are no details on injuries. The road is currently closed.”