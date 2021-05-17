Emergency services called after fire breaks out at first floor flat in Dundee

The emergency services were scrambled after fire broke out at a flat in Dundee in the early hours.

Two fire crews as well as police and ambulance services raced to a block of flats in Rosefield Street in Dundee shortly before 1am on Monday after reports of smoke coming from a first floor property.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service,said: “We received an alert at 12.50am on Monday, May 17 to a fire in the kitchen of a first floor flat at a building in Rosefield Street in Dundee.

“Two appliances were despatched from Blackness Road station and on arrival found a small fire in the kitchen area of the property.

“The crews attended to the fire before standing down at 1.19am.”

It’s understood nobody was injured in the incident.